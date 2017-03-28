Ronaldo nicknamed ‘cry baby’ by childhood team-mates

Emotional: Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was nicknamed “cry baby” by his childhood team-mates due to the temper tantrums he threw when the team lost or if he did not receive the ball,

Ricardo Santos played alongside the four-time world player of the year for amateur team CF Andorinha in Madeira, where Ronaldo’s father worked as a kit man.

“Cry-baby, yes, because Ronaldo already loved to win like he loves today and when he lost and when other kids didn’t pass the ball to him he used to cry,” Santos told Reuters.

Ronaldo’s desire to win has propelled him to four domestic league titles and three Champions League trophies during his stellar career with Manchester United and Real.

The 32-year-old, who is the Champions League’s all-time record goal scorer, captained the Portugal team who won last year’s European Championship in France.

