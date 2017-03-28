Russian murder suspect being held till extradition begins

A Russian national wanted in connection with a murder case in Russia 15 years ago is being held in custody until procedures begin for his extradition.

Roman Vostokov, 42, was apprehended on the strength of an international arrest warrant on Sunday at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint as he was crossing over from the north.

He appeared in Nicosia district court on Monday, where over his lawyer’s objections the judge ordered that Vostokov remain in police custody until April 6.

Vostokov’s lawyer argued that his client often visits the north to see his doctor, also a Russian national.

The state prosecution argued the man was a flight risk, and pointed out to the court that a home address he provided to Cypriot authorities turned out to be a vacant residence.

The court also heard that Vostokov is engaged with organising musical concerts.

Asked on Tuesday when extradition proceedings would begin, justice minister Ionas Nicolaou said his office had not yet received a formal extradition request from Russian authorities.

The minister declined to comment further on the case, as he was abroad at the time.

On how many Russian nationals in Cyprus have been extradited back to their home country in the past few years, Nicolaou said he could not recall the precise number.

“Quite a few… in other cases we denied extradition,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Vostokov is wanted by Russian authorities in connection with a murder taking place in Russia in March 2002.

According to a snapshot circulated to local media, he is facing charges of ‘organisation of murder’.

In 2002, while in Russia, Vostokov was allegedly approached by a man who told him he was being threatened, and asked Vostokov to help so that the threats would stop.

Vostokov allegedly then had other individuals attack the person said to have been making the threats. The person was stabbed to death.