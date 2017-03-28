Spokesman to wrap up Washington visit on energy issues

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides concludes his visit to Washington on Tuesday with meetings he will have with the White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, that will most probably be attended by US army lieutenant general, National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster as well, and ExxonMobil officials.

Christodoulides will discuss the Cyprus issue with Priebus as well as the further deepening of the US-Cyprus bilateral relations and energy issues.

Developments in the energy sector with a focus on the activities of US companies in Cyprus` EEZ as well as regional cooperation, were discussed during a meeting Christodoulides had on Monday with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan, who showed great interest in the signing of contracts with the companies that have been selected in the third round for blocks 6, 8 , 10 and 11 in Cyprus` EEZ.

Christodoulides also met with the Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe John Heffern and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Jonathan Cohen, with whom he discussed the Cyprus problem, bilateral issues and EU matters.

Christodoulides also spoke at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference. He elaborated on the relations between Cyprus and Israel and the role of the two countries` cooperation in the region. He noted that there was a long-standing cooperation between Cyprus and Israel at all levels and in various fields as security, defence and energy.

Furthermore he referred to the trilateral cooperation which Cyprus and Greece have been promoting with countries of the region, including Israel, and noted the positive role which Cyprus plays as regards the relations between Israel and the EU.

Christodoulides said it was important that the US administration was particularly interested in the Eastern Mediterranean region.