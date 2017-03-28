Unprecedented numbers sign on for islandwide clean-up

The annual cleaning campaign Let’s do it Cyprus! already has 33,000 volunteers signed up and the numbers are growing. Local authorities, environmental and voluntary organisations, public and semi-public departments, political parties, schools, the national guard and individuals have all registered.

The campaign which will take place on April 2 in 113 countries worldwide including Cyprus aims to collect as much garbage as possible in one day.

It is the largest voluntary programme and the largest civil movement ever organised. The idea was born in 2008 in Estonia when 50,000 volunteers managed to clean much of the country in a day.

Now more than 16 million people take part in the Let’s do it World! Campaign.

In Cyprus, the campaign is organised by the volunteer network Together Cyprus! and the Environment Commissioner and supported by NGOs, the forestry department and the unions of municipalities and communities.

The official launch of the campaign Let’s Do It! Cyprus Cleans Cyprus will be held under the auspices of the Environment Commissioner on Sunday April 2 at 10am at the linear park behind the Presidential Palace.

In April 2016 some 15,000 people took part, and during the last four campaigns over 40,000 volunteers have cleaned the island from 200 tonnes of garbage.

For this year action points have been created in the Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Famagusta and Paphos regions with team leaders for each point. For more information and to fill in a participation form go to www.letsdoitcyprus.com.

Tel: 7000 5022 / Mobile: 99-862865