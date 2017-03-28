A whole week of film dedicated to women

As March is considered by many to be a month to celebrate women and mothers, the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia is running a series of film screenings as part of the Fourth Women’s Film Week that celebrate women’s struggles and strength.

The film week continues today at 5pm with a screening of the 2013 Spanish documentary The Female Teachers of the Republic. The documentary, directed by Pilar Perez Solano and which won Best Documentary at the Goya Awards, focuses on the role of women in advancing public and democratic access to education during the Spanish Second Republic (1931-1939), just before the Civil War. The women teachers of the time became embodiments of socialist ideals and the fight to achieve equal rights for women.

The second film to be screened today is the Polish 2014 documentary Solidarity According to Women. The feature-length documentary directed by Piotr Sliwowski and Marta Dzido is a story about a number of brave Polish women whose determination and commitment in the opposition movement of the 1980s helped bring about a change of the politics of Poland.

The evening will end with a public debate on gender equality at 8pm.

Tomorrow there will also be two screenings. The first, at 6pm, will be the Swedish biography Ingrid Bergman in her Own Words and the second Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem from Israel at 8pm.

Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words, directed by Stig Bjorkman, takes us behind the scenes of the remarkable life of the young Swedish girl who became one of the most celebrated actresses of American and world cinema. Moving away from a film about an actual person to a drama centred on fictional characters but real circumstances, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem is about a woman who appeals to her husband’s compassions so she may obtain the divorce documents she wants. The whole process proves to be more of a challenge than she had expected.

The films dedicated to women continue on Thursday with the 2016 Brazilian drama Aquarius at 6pm and the 2012 German biography drama Hanna Arendt at 8.30pm.

Aquarius concentrates on Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic. She is the last resident of the Aquarius, an original two-story building that was built in the 1940s. All the neighbouring apartments have already been acquired by a company which has other plans for the plot. Clara is the only one who has pledged to only leave her place upon her death. This decision disturbs Clara’s daily routine and digs up thoughts about her past.

Hannah Arendt gives us a close look at the life of the philosopher and political theorist who reported for the New Yorker on the war crimes trial of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann.

Friday, the last day of screening, will showcase three films. The first, Flight Forever-Valentina Tereshkova from Russia at 6pm, tells the story of the first woman who travelled into space in 1963.

The second is the British documentary The Supreme Price at 7.15pm follows Nigerian politics and women’s leadership by tracing the evolution of the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria. The last film of the week is the Italian biography L’Oriana that looks at the life of the Italian journalist and writer Oriana Fallaci.

All films will be screened in their original languages with English subtitles.

Fourth Women’s Film Week

Film screening. Until March 31. Goethe-Institut Zypern, Nicosia. Different times. Free. Tel: 22-674608