British Cypriot killed by his own dog

A 41-year-old Briton of Cypriot descent was mauled to death by his dog last week, in front of a BBC documentary crew, British media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Sun, the incident happened on March 21 but only came to light on Wednesday.

Marios Perivoitos was mauled by his Staffordshire bull terrier inside his flat in Wood Green, London at 10.30pm. He was rushed to hospital but he died two hours later, the paper said. Police said he was bitten on the neck.

At the time, it is understood he was with a BBC TV crew interviewing him for a documentary, the Sun said.