A meze of art to be tasted

The Cyprus College of Art in Paphos will welcome everyone who appreciates art to the opening of the group exhibition entitled Meze on Friday at 5pm.

The exhibition will feature art work by ten fine art students from The University of Creative Arts at Canterbury. The students created the work during their month long stay on the island on a European funded programme called Grampus Heritage. The programme gives them the ability to learn about traditional skills which incorporate painting, sculpture and pottery. They also had the chance to experience Cypriot culture and learn about Cypriot history and art – something that may come across in their art work.

Some of these students have already had their work exhibited in a number of countries. There are many themes dealt with in art work on display, including that of identity, travel, suicide, and the body. Some of these works are brutally honest, some experiment with different materials, and others touch on the surreal side of life.

The Cyprus College of Art has a long history of cooperation with The University of Creative Arts at Canterbury as founder Stass Paraskos was Head of Painting in Canterbury for 30 years before taking early retirement in 1989 to work full time in Lemba at The Cyprus College of Art.

The exhibition will remain open until April 4.

Meze

Student exhibition. Opens March 31 at 5pm until April 4. The Cyprus College of Art, Lemba, Paphos. Tel: 99-225331