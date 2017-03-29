Missing man found

March 29th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Missing man found

David Smolla

Czech national David Smolla, 42, a permanent resident of Paphos who has been missing from his home since March 24 has been found, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Smolla was in good health.

