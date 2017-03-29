Missing man found

Czech national David Smolla, 42, a permanent resident of Paphos who has been missing from his home since March 24 has been found, police said on Wednesday.
Police said Smolla was in good health.
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.