Mothers of the world in one opera

An international cast of Italian and Cypriot artists will come together at the start of April for three performances of Opera Maters at Trakasol Cultural Centre in Limassol.

The opera, which is organised by the Embassy of Italy in Cyprus, will feature Maria Papaioannou (Soprano), Serena Pasqualini (Mezzo Soprano), Nadina Loizidou (Choreographer/Dancer), Marcos Madrigal (pianist) with the Concordia String Quartet and the Diastasis Vocal Group directed by Andriana Sergidou.

Written and directed by Paolo Baiocco, the story is based on the Stabat Mater Dolorosa by Jacopone de Todi and set to music by Giambattista Pergolesi.

As the title suggests, the story revolves around the figure of a mother and the pain a mother feels in a world that is always at war. The mother laments as the Virgin Mary who sees her son dying on the cross, a Cypriot mother speaks about her own anguish and pain caused by the absence of her son who has been lost in combat, and a Syrian mother who is currently living the tragedy of war and who can do nothing else but live out her pain in the public eye.

By passing through the different pains each mother feels, the opera touches on historical events, political aspects and modern-day tragedies to highlight the fact that a mother is a universal image. She is the start of all and the way in which she feels for her children and those around her is what makes her strong enough – at times – to perform great acts of sacrifice.

A live orchestra, together with talented singers and dancers will present this opera just before the holy week.

Opera Mater

Performance of the opera. April 1-3. Trakasol Cultural Centre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 25-878744