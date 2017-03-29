Parliament to decide on ombudsperson candidate

Parliament on Friday will decide whether to accept the appointment of a state attorney and wife of a media owner as the new ombudsperson, selected by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The selection of Maria Stylianou Lottidou, wife of the co-owner of Kathimerini newspaper, has already drawn criticism on social media and elsewhere.

Following discussion at the House ethics committee on Wednesday, Akel said it would reject the appointment while ruling Disy said it would vote in favour. Edek MP Costis Efstathiou said he would also be voting in favour though his and other parties said they would state their position in the plenum on Friday.

The argument for appointing Lottidou was presented to the committee by Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou who told MPs she had a Master’s degree in European law and had 18 years’ experience as a lawyer, 15 of them in the state Legal Service.

Lottidou was not present during the session.

Nicolaou said her present duties covered a wide variety of subjects and a large number of the cases she handled related to human rights violations.

Her court experience also enabled her to fulfil her mission, giving her the experience of investigating contentious cases, he added.

The fact that she came from the Legal Service, which is independent, also ensured unbiased execution of her duties, Nicolaou said.

Lottidou was appointed following discussion at the cabinet. If she is rejected by parliament the cabinet would have to come up with a new candidate.

Committee chairman, Disy MP Zaharias Zahariou said the process must be carried out as soon as possible since the terms of the previous ombudsperson, Eliza Savvidou, ended on March 15.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou said based on the criteria, a number of people currently serving in the department could fill the position adequately and that was why his party was against the government proposal.

Citizens’ Alliance MP Anna Theologou said the procedure was wrong, adding that all the names should be submitted to parliament so that they could compare.

Theologou suggested that the appointment was linked to the presidential elections.