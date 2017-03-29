Pensioners to receive Easter allowance

March 29th, 2017

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant an Easter allowance worth a total of €2.5mln to people who received low pensions, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianides said.

The allowance is expected to be given to eligible pensioners at around April 10.

“It is for everyone who is eligible based on the criteria of the low pensions plan,” the minister said.

The allowance starts at €190 for a single person and is adjusted accordingly depending on the members of the household.

Emilianidou could not immediately say how many the entitled pensioners were.

“We will make an announcement after we process the data,” she said.

