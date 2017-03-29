It’s all about the pets this weekend in Nicosia

Man’s best friend is a dog, as the saying goes, and some people swear that having a pet to go home to at the end of the day is the best therapy you could ask for.

For those who believe this is true, the first AboutPets exhibition in Cyprus this weekend will give you the chance to get an extra spoonful of that therapy.

The exhibition, at the Hilton Park in Nicosia from 10am until 8pm, brings together professionals, pet parents and pet friends to enjoy everything to do with caring for pets.

There is really nothing left out of the two-day experience as it encompasses pet products – including quality food and accessories, pet services – including grooming, information, seminars, and a chance to take a pet home with you.

Saturday’s events start off at 11am with the Adoption Day event. Organised by Nicosia Dog Shelter, and the Cat Protection and Welfare Society CAT PAWS, visitors will have the chance to get to know a number of pets that need homes and be able to adopt one. Because you might fall in love with more than one pet, the Adoption Day part of the exhibition will run until 3pm to give you time to make up your mind.

Also at 11am, Stephanos Severis from the Cyprus School of Dog Training will give a talk on Socialising your Dog: the Importance of Socialisation and how to avoid unwanted behaviours.

The next talk, entitled The Role of Pets in Providing Children with Social Education at 11.45am will outline the reasons why animals are a great way to teach children how to be responsible individuals. Next up at 12.45pm pet lovers will be let into some secrets and given tips on how to look after pets and how to keep them healthy.

Some highlights of the afternoon programme are a talk on well balanced bird feeding with Dr Patrick Ghysels at 3pm, a talk about parrots at 5.30pm and a talk on pet law at 6.30pm, when Dinos Agiomamitis, president of CAT PAWS, will enlighten audience members on how the law expects owners to treat their pets.

Sunday starts off with a dog show organsied by the American Staffordshire Terrier Club of Cyprus from 10am until 3pm.

The day’s talks start at 11am with a three-hour seminar for professional pet shop owners. If you are interested in this seminar, you must register your participation.

Most of us talk to our pets yet few of us understand their language. This is why the next talk at 11am will help us interpret some of their way of speaking.

The overpopulation of stray cats and dogs in Cyprus has become a prolonged problem. One way in which we can overcome the problem is the neutering of these animals and at noon Ioannis Karas, president of the Cyprus Veterinary Association will talk about why this could be the responsible choice for pet owners.

Some of the afternoon talks include modern dog training and dealing with the fear, anxiety, aggression and phobias in dogs at 12.45pm with Stephanos Severis from the Cyprus School of Training, having pythons as pets straight after at 1pm, an introduction to aquariums at 2.15pm and a talk on canaries at 3.45pm.

The exhibition, which is organised by Well Done Ltd, is designed in such a way that each exhibitor has an equal chance to be seen and experienced. Also, the layout gives visitors the chance to get all the information they need and have a chat with exhibitors.

About Pets 2017

Pet festival April 1-2. Hilton Park, Nicosia. 10am-8pm. Free. Tel: 22-695111