Police animal welfare unit a possibility

The justice ministry will wait for parliament to pass the law on dog welfare before it looks into the necessity of a separate police unit to handle animal abuse, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Wednesday.

Nicolaou conceded that the situation in Cyprus regarding animal protection was unacceptable, noting however that recent court sentences were in the right direction.

The minister said evidence showed the police had achieved results, stressing that he was not rejecting the suggestion to appoint a small team within the force to handle animal matters.

Nicolaou said the suggestion would be taken into consideration and a decision taken soon.