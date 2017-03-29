Thousands of speeding tickets in week-long campaign

March 29th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

A total of 3,475 drivers were caught speeding during a week-long campaign that lasted from March 20 to 26, police announced on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, 1,203 of the offenders were caught speeding on motorways, 909 in Nicosia, 527 in Limassol, 285 in Larnaca, 109 in Paphos, 398 in the Famagusta area, and 44 in the Morphou region.

Despite speeding being the third most common cause of fatal accidents in recent years in Cyprus, police said, it seems that drivers are not aware of the dangers.

