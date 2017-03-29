Visit by Russian deputy foreign minister

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov is visiting Nicosia on Friday for meetings on the Cyprus negotiations and bilateral relations between Cyprus and Russia with top officials.

A reliable source has told CNA that Meshkov, who is arriving on the island on Thursday, will be received on Friday by President Nicos Anastasiades, will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and will hold political consultations with the foreign ministry’s permanent secretary Alexandros Zenon.

Political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministry officials take place twice a year, the first in Cyprus and the second in Russia.

Meshkov is in charge of relations with Cyprus and the main aim of his visit is to discuss current bilateral relations.

The source said that Meshkov would also discuss the “current situation as regards the process for a Cyprus settlement”.

