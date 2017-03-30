11 refugees arrested, due in court

Eleven of the 92 immigrants who arrived in a small fishing boat on Wednesday afternoon off Pomos near Polis Chrysochous have been arrested and are due in court later on Thursday.

Police said two of those arrested late Wednesday, Syrian nationals aged 41 and 25, are suspected as being responsible for smuggling the others, 46 of them children, into Cyprus in the unsafe and crowded vessel.

The other nine are illegal immigrants who have been in Cyprus before.

It is assumed but not yet confirmed that all come from Syria.

The boat is believed to have come from Mersin, Turkey.

On board the boat were 28 men, 18 women and 46 children. They landed at around 2pm after a rescue operation was launched by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in rough sea conditions.

They were taken to the Polis Chrysochous hospital for medical checks after government officials registered their identification papers.

The remainder of the refugees are expected to be taken to the government reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia near Nicosia.