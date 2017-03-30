Bar review: Ilektrika Idi, Limassol

Quirky and with an outstanding sense of character, Ilektrika Idi (which means electrical items in Greek) is centrally located and the ideal place for a relaxing drink.

Deeming itself a ‘kafeneio’, it does not really chime with what you might think a coffee shop is. The term carries connotations of a laid-back, chilled atmosphere, where the cares of the world just breeze by while you enjoy a relaxing drink and maybe a snack under the warm shades of the wonderful spring sun. The ‘kafeneio’ concept is not new – what is new is the way we now see them. They are the new fad of socialising and are taking the scene by storm as they marry drinking with non-alcoholic options too.

Located in Saripolou square, Ilektrika Idi is smack bang in the middle of everything. And although the area gets busy at times as this outlet is right on the edge, you to tend to get away from all the hustle and bustle.

My favourite time to visit is for that much needed after work boost; just as the sun begins to set and the streets start coming alive. It’s the best time to kick back and enjoy. Enjoy what exactly? My personal favourite is an aperol spritz, the perfect aperitif to destress with. Served with ice – a must as it should refresh as much as delight – the presentation is simple yet more than enough. I love places that make an effort to serve drinks in an interesting way. With a great wine list – with some great Greek and Cypriot wines that should be tried – it tries to keep everyone happy. There are also the conventional selections of beer and cider, but also some interesting imports that you don’t find everywhere, like a Hetrog Jan or the Alska cider, which is another great kickback drink.

What should not be missed is complementing your drink with one of their quirky snack selections and interesting sandwich pairings. Or with just their simply delectable deserts.

So this Sunday, my suggestion is dress in your most comfortable garb and enjoy the beauty of this city from the new ‘kafeneio’ fad of Ilektrika Idi, But do get there early, as it does get busy.

Ilektrika Idi

Where: Chatziloizi Michaildi 3-25, Limassol

Contact: 25 763503