Bin Laden’s name removed from official terror list, replaced by Isis

A government bill amending the law on combating terrorism by removing Osama Bin Laden’s name while introducing the Islamic State (Isis) as a terrorist threat has been submitted to parliament, local daily Politis reported on Thursday.

The law, originally voted in 2010, names individuals and organisations listed as terrorist, rendering any cooperation or transaction with them illegal, with punishment of up to eight years in prison or a fine up to €50,000 for individuals and a fine up to €500,000 for companies.

Article 16 of the law bans certain “connections with” Osama Bin Laden, the Al Qaeda network, and the Taliban.

“Any person violating any of the clauses in articles 2, 3, and 5 of the European Council 881/2002 on the imposition of sanctions against individuals and entities connected with Osama Bin Laden, the Al Qaeda network, and the Taliban […] is guilty of an offence and, if convicted, is subject to imprisonment of up to eight years or a fine up to €50,000, or both,” the law reads.

“In the case of legal entities, the penalty is a fine not exceeding €500,000.”

Bin Laden was killed in May 2011 by US commandos in a Pakistan compound.

The government proposed that his name, as well as the Taliban’s, be removed from the law and replaced with the Islamic State.

Al Qaeda, it was decided, will remain named in the law.

The 2010 law was designed to incorporate European Union directives and United Nations Security Council resolutions into national law.