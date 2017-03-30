Call for dancers to redefine open spaces and stories

The Open Air Factory of Paphos 2017 will continue to give us original events that use alternative spaces during the year. For their next project, entitled Spatial Counterpoint, the organisers are seeking dancers to take part.

Spatial Counterpoint will consist of three contemporary dance performances which will be held in outdoor, unusual and non-theatre spaces with internationally acclaimed choreographers and dancers from Cyprus, joining forces in a creative collaboration with architecture specialists.

The outdoor spaces selected will provide the necessary inspiration for the choreographers, who will design the performances working with other partners and volunteers. Two of the shows will deal with the revitalisation of the city centre through an architectural dance and the interaction between individuals and larger social groups.

The concept for the Open-Air Factory and for these dance performances is the idea that a different story is hidden in every space, house, square and street. These stories will come to life when choreography and architecture meet. With this meeting, an artistic intervention in the landscape of the town of Paphos will be created for the general public to see. The city will become a large outdoor stage that hosts works inspired by itself, and welcomes its spectators to come along and help redefine the essence of various areas.

The lack of suitable spaces but, at the same time, the existence of raw materials at these sites connects the project with the urban regeneration programme of the city that uses placemaking as a contemporary interference in public spaces. Its aim is to create the potential for interaction between the spectating citizens and their city.

If you are a dancer or a dance student over 18 years old, and you would like to take part in these performances, you have until April 6 to send your CV and a cover letter mentioning some information about yourself – including your name, age, address, phone number and email address – and your dance experience to cultureinpafos@gmail.com. You should also send a full body picture and a short video not exceeding two minutes as a sample of your work; this could be from a dance performance or an improvised session, and it can be unedited. The video can be sent via wetransfer or vimeo link.

The auditions will take place on April 13 between 10am and 1pm at Skevi Menelaou Dance School, 22 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue, first floor, Paphos. If the choreographers and dance teachers like what they see, then you will be part of the rehearsals, which will be held from July 4 to 11. The performances will be on July 12 and 13.

The selected candidates will receive financial remuneration on a daily basis for their participation. All participants must be able to attend all the rehearsals and be able to participate on both performance days.

The programme is under the artistic direction of the choreographer Erica Charalambous with Emilios Koutsoftides as lead architect, working with choreographers Lili M. Rampre and Katja Mustonen and dance teachers/artists Georgios Pillas and Ann-Sylvia Clarke. It is organised in collaboration with MACoDE (Master of Contemporary Dance and Education) of the University of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt and with the School of Architecture, Land and Environmental Sciences of the University of Neapolis in Paphos.

Call for dancers to participate in auditions. Until April 6. Send CV, full body picture and short video of sample work to cultureinpafos@gmail.com. Tel: 99-753089 and 99-818436