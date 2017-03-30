Cameras roll for visibility

In light of the international Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), local LGBTI rights organisation Accept in collaboration with the European University will screen the 1999 film Boys Don’t Cry tomorrow.

The biographical drama, starring Hilary Swank and Chloe Sevigny, tells the story of female-born Teena Brandon who adopts his male identity of Brandon Teena and attempts to find himself and love in Nebraska.

The film, for which Swank won an Oscar, will be screened in Room 103 at the university at 6pm and will be followed by a question and answer session.

TDOV is dedicated to celebrating transgender people while raising awareness about trans rights, amid the continuing challenge of transphobia and discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide.

Such events are necessary in Cyprus, as the organisers said, because “trans individuals are subjected to continuous violation of their privacy in the most ordinary of interactions, such as depositing a cheque, using public toilets, signing an apartment lease, or presenting their driver’s licence, passport or school leaving certificate while travelling or seeking employment.”

Boys Don’t Cry

Screening of the film to mark international Trans Day of Visibility. March 31. Room 103, European University, Nicosia. 6pm. Free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-713000