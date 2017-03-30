Cyprus solution to the best interest of Europe’s future, Anastasiades says

The solution of the Cyprus problem should be in full-compliance and without deviation from European values, principles and the acquis, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

In his intervention on the second day of the European People`s Party (EPP) Congress Plenary in Malta, the president noted that a viable and lasting settlement of the Cyprus problem would be in the best interests not only of the Greek and Turkish Cypriots but also of Europe and its future.

It would end the paradox of having an EU member state forcibly divided with the presence of foreign troops and at the same time, ot would enhance Cyprus’ role as security provider in the south-eastern Mediterranean region, he said.

“For the above-mentioned of course, what is required is that the settlement to be reached should be in full-conformity and without any deviations from our European values, principles and the acquis,” he added.

Furthermore, he said Cyprus needed to maintain both an independent foreign policy and its effective-participation in decision-making within the Union, so as not to negatively affect the positive role we have assumed in the overall security architecture of the EU.

“Therefore, in times of increasing internal and external challenges for Europe, I do call on your substantial unity and solidarity so as to turn Cyprus into one of EU’s success story, conveying the message both to our immediate neighbourhood and internationally as to the dynamic potential of our collective strength and what this historic and unique Union of countries represents: “United in diversity,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the EPP for its strong support.

Noting that the theme of the Congress was, “Securing Europe’s Future”, Anastasiades said: “First, we must strengthen our democratic structures and the rule of law, invest in open and pluralistic, cohesive societies and in enhancing democratic security for our citizens; through opposing any form of extremism and not permitting the prevalence of fear and intolerance,” he said.

Secondly, he added, the Union should move closer to its citizens through lessening its complicated and time-consuming bureaucratic procedures, strengthening political accountability and transparency on decision-making and adopting better-targeted policies which will provide to its citizens new opportunities for cultural and social development and economic growth.

Thirdly, unity, he said, is and should remain the cornerstone of the EU.

His fourth point was that the solidarity of the European Union is a fundamental guiding principle and an issue of European credibility.