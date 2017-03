Arson is suspected to be the cause of a fire which destroyed five vehicles parked in Ayia Napa in the early morning hours on Thursday.

After a report, members of the police force rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze but it had already destroyed the cars. The value of the damage is not yet known.

The scene was cordoned off and police, the fire services and electromechanical services are determining the exact cause of the fire.