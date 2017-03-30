Greek DJ comes bearing musical gifts

The name of the Greek DJ Echonomist may make us think of two things, firstly that he has a wealth of music to offer us and secondly that his music will echo in our ears long after we have enjoyed him live. No matter which way you choose to play around with words, the fact is that the DJ will be mixing up some great tunes tomorrow in Limassol.

Returning to Mason Bar for the first time since November last year, the 38-year-old DJ from Thessaloniki will be serving up some very raw beats that will last throughout the night.

Echonomist, who is also a producer, was given a basic synthesiser by his parents at a young age, and was also supplied with music lessons so he could entertain the family on Sundays. Something from those Sunday performances must have stuck, as the DJ has gone from trying to make strange noises on his synthesiser to performing electronic dance music to audiences all over the world.

He had his first live performances with his band, as well as recording three studio albums with them. After the three-album mark, he decided to go solo and spread his DJ wings. He set about bringing his skills on the decks up to scratch, while also experimenting with electronic dance music.

Fast-forward to today and the man behind the music is just getting better and better at live performances and moulding his own style – which isn’t easy to pin down, but it never compromises.

So, with all that said, get ready to say goodbye to March and hello to April with your feet dancing and your party mood firmly in place.

Echonomist

Live performance by the DJ. March 31. Mason Bar, 10 Zik Zak Street, Limassol. 9pm-2am. Tel: 99-775160