Health news

Are any fad diets good for heart health?

It may be tempting to latch on to the latest diet fad like juicing or going gluten-free to lose weight or achieve other health goals. But when it comes to heart health, doctors say sticking with old standbys like fruits, veggies and olive oil is still the best approach. To see what kind of diet patterns might be the most heart healthy, a team of doctors and researchers examined results from more than a dozen previously published nutrition studies. Taken together, all of this evidence shows the best regimen for heart health includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, the study concludes.

Meningitis outbreak in Nigeria kills 269 people

An outbreak of meningitis in Nigeria has killed 269 people in recent weeks, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, as Africa’s most populous country and aid organizations attempt to tackle the surge in infections. As of Monday, 1,828 suspected cases of meningitis were reported with 269 deaths in 15 of the country’s 36 states, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Twitter late on Tuesday.

Zara founder to spend $344 million on breast cancer screening for Spanish hospitals

The charitable foundation of Europe’s richest man, Amancio Ortega, said on Wednesday it would spend 320 million euros ($344 million) to acquire the latest breast cancer-screening technology for public hospitals across Spain. It will be the biggest outlay to date by the Amancio Ortega Foundation, which is funded by dividend payments from Ortega’s nearly 60 percent stake in Inditex, the world’s biggest fashion retailer and owner of the Zara chain.

Estrogen for osteoporosis tied to lower risk of gum infections

After menopause, women who take estrogen therapy may be less likely to develop severe oral health problems than peers who don’t take hormones or other treatments for age-related bone damage, a recent study suggests. During menopause and afterward, the body slows production of new bone tissue and women face an increased risk of osteoporosis. Falling levels of the hormone estrogen around menopause can contribute to fragile, brittle bones associated with both osteoporosis and periodontal disease, or infections around the teeth and gums.

EU rapid drug approval plan worries some national agencies

A push by the European Medicines Agency to speed up the approval of new drugs that show promise is running into resistance from some of the national agencies that will ultimately decide whether the medicines are worth buying. Pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups and lawmakers around the world are pushing regulators to cut through what they see as red tape and adopt more streamlined approval processes for new drugs.

DHA supplements during pregnancy don’t raise kids’ IQ

Children of women who took DHA supplements during pregnancy are no smarter than peers whose mothers didn’t take the supplements, a recent study concludes. In the third follow-up of children born during a trial of DHA supplementation in pregnancy, there were no significant differences in IQ or other cognitive processes at age 7 – the same result researchers found in earlier rounds of testing.

Brain implant lets paralyzed man feed himself using his thoughts

A paralyzed man in Cleveland fed himself mashed potatoes for the first time in eight years, aided by a computer-brain interface that reads his thoughts and sends signals to move muscles in his arm, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday. The research, published in the journal Lancet, is the latest from BrainGate, a consortium of researchers testing brain-computer interface technology designed to give paralyzed individuals more mobility. Prior tests of the technology allowed paralyzed people to move a robotic arm or a cursor on a keyboard just by using their thoughts.