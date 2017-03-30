Millions squandered in dodgy Tepak rental deals

Blatant mishandling of building rentals by the Limassol-based technical university (Tepak), which point to potentially unlawful action, is costing the taxpayer millions every year, evidence submitted to parliament by its financial director suggests.

According to historical data handed over to the House watchdog committee last Friday by Tepak financial director Costas Hoppas, reported by daily Phileleftheros, the school has so far paid millions to property owners in down-town Limassol for buildings that were either in need of refurbishment or unsuitable for the intended use.

In both cases, the data showed, Tepak shouldered the cost of refurbishment – a total €7mln – while the rental agreements had been made at going market rates, despite the need for capital expenditures.

Tepak, which took in its first students in 2007, is funded by the state with an annual grant of over €30mln, whereas during its first years it received more than €45mln per year.

According to the data, Tepak currently rents 26 buildings housing its schools and various departments at an annual cost of €3.3mln, as well as nine buildings used as dorms for an annual €901,000.

The number of buildings has been reduced by eight over the last three years, when the university built one building and bought two more, saving €940,000 in rents every year.

It is expected that the number of buildings rented will be further reduced by three in the second half of 2017, as three new buildings are being built or restored.

All rental contracts Tepak has signed came under scrutiny by Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, who found that some cases involved criminal offences.

Some Tepak officials and building owners involved in the signing of rental contracts are already facing trial while ongoing police investigations are being supported by two Audit Service officials.

Michaelides’ findings suggest buildings were rented in the state they had been on the day contracts were signed, many old and unsuitable for use, at going market rates for buildings suitable for immediate use.

Rental agreements included the obligation for Tepak to shoulder any refurbishment or modification cost, which were also found to have been inflated, relative to going market rates. These were paid to owners on the basis of an estimate, without receipts reflecting the true cost of work done.

Certain owners, Michaelides reported, took advantage of Tepak’s policy and bought old buildings, which they then rented out to the university at going-rate rent after also paying for any refurbishments or renovations, and then sold the renovated buildings at substantial profit.

Contracts were also found to include clauses for Tepak to start payment of rent months before the building was to be handed over.

In other cases, Tepak rented 12 buildings that were not immediately fit for the intended purpose but still paid rent until they were modified as required.

According to Hoppas’ data, some of these buildings had been rented but left unused for as long as four years.

The 12 buildings cost almost €7mln to refurbish and an additional €10mlm in rent so far.

In a statement, Tepak said it remains “in close and full cooperation with the education ministry and the Audit Service”, and that “mistakes and omissions of the past are no longer tolerated by the university’s incumbent management”.

“The rentals in question relate to the period before 2012, and some have already been referred to the justice system,” it said.

“The university’s new policy promotes the use of own premises and disengaging from rental contracts with unfavourable terms.”