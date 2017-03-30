Napa murder defendant changes plea

One of the defendants in the trial relating to the gangland hit in Ayia Napa that resulted in the death of four people has changed her plea to guilty to the charge of complicity after the fact.

Sofia Gregoriou, 28, is on trial with three other people in connection with the murder of businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, police officer Elias Hadjiefthymiou, 46, and his wife Skevi, 39, who were gunned down while having dinner at the Stone Garden restaurant on the evening of June 23 last year.

One of the shooters, Albanian Yiani Vogli, was also killed in the incident while a second police officer at the table sustained serious injuries.

A second Albanian national, Aleks Burreli, who took part in the shooting is still at large.

The couple’s two children, 15 and 12, were also present but they escaped unharmed.

The three other defendants are Marios Christodoulou (Benny), 39, Panayiotis Pentavkas, 38, and Loy Dejan, 42, who was the businessman’s bodyguard.

Two other suspects, Charalambos Andreou, 32, and Sotira Neophytou, 30, admitted involvement in the case and were jailed for life and five months respectively in October 2016.

Gregoriou’s lawyer is scheduled to enter his mitigation plea on Friday at noon.