Preparations  underway for leaders’ dinner

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday he hoped Sunday’s dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Aknici would lead to the resumption of talks.

In statements to US channel CNBC, on the sidelines of the European People`s Party Congress in Malta, he said: “We hope that after the referendum (in Turkey) we will have a new stance from Turkey,” he said.

“I expect that the opportunity will be given during the social dinner on Sunday to have a resumption of the negotiations.”

UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide will hold separate meetings with the two negotiators on Friday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Eide will see Andreas Mavroyianis and Ozdil Nami before Sunday’s dinner between Anastasiades and Akinci who have not met since mid-February because of a controversial decision taken by parliament.

Parliament had passed a regulation to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools, prompting the Turkish Cypriot side to walk out of the talks.

Akinci said he would not return before the mistake was corrected. Anastasiades conceded it had been a mistake, but suggested that the Turkish Cypriot side had overreacted.

Parliament is expected to pass a bill on Friday rectifying the mistake, after which, according to Akinci, the talks could resume.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said during Sunday’s dinner, they would try and have a roadmap for the next few months, which will be very important.

“That is why, without losing more time, it is a precondition to define a roadmap,” he said.

He sought to dispel the misconception that the dinner would be dominated by talk about confidence building measures.

“This is wrong. To at least implement the decisions we took two years ago will be to the benefit of the two sides,” he said. “Not to implement these is sad and worrying.”

Akinci stressed that talk about CBMs was not aimed at wasting time.

“Let me be clear, with or without a solution these are necessary.”

He was referring to the decisions to open two new crossing points, in Dherynia and Lefka, link the power grids, enable direct telephone communications between the two sides without having to go through Turkey, and the operation of a technical committee on education.

Akinci reiterated that the interruption in the talks had nothing to do with the April 16 referendum in Turkey.

“Unfortunately, the fact is the election campaign started early in the Greek Cypriot side. I hope this does not destroy us in the months ahead.”

Speaking to US news channel CNBC in Malta, Anastasiades expressed hope that the dinner would pave the way for a resumption of the talks and that Turkey would be more flexible after April 16.

“We hope to see a new stance from Turkey after the referendum,” he said. “In recent months we see a hardening of its positions and going back on convergences that have been achieved.”

The president reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side was always focused on dialogue and committed to agree on a fair, viable solution where everyone would be a winner.