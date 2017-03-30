Prison guard to be suspended over alleged drugs find

The administration of the Central Prison on Thursday initiated procedures for suspending the prison guard in whose car police found narcotics and a loaded pistol.

Acting on a tip, police and the Drug Squad visited the premises of the Central Prison and searched the 38-year-old guard, on whose person they found a straw with traces of white powder resembling cocaine.

The man was arrested in the act.

According to Drug Squad deputy head Stelios Sergides, the guard subsequently gave police written permission for his car to be searched.

The vehicle was parked outside the prison at the time.

“With the start of the investigation, the suspect handed over approximately 2.5 grams of a white powdery substance resembling cocaine, a plastic yellow container which contained four ampoules with traces of white powder, a high-precision scale, and another straw with traces of white powder resembling cocaine,” Sergides told reporters.

Also inside the car police found a loaded pistol inside a holster slotted under the driver’s seat.

It is understood that the pistol was not the guard’s service weapon, which is only carried inside the facility. Sergides said the investigation was ongoing.