Where refs brandish red the most

All football fans can think of a time when their team’s chances in a game have been extinguished by a red card.

A game can flip on its head on the back of a rash challenge, but also as the result of a rash refereeing decision.

The modern game moves so quickly, with officials having to make massive decisions in tiny amounts of time.

In Cyprus, however, there is a lot of prejudice against referees, with many believing errors are due to the men in the middle favouring a certain side over another.

The average number of red cards per match this season in the Cyprus top-flight stands at 0.17. This rises to 0.34 for the ongoing playoffs.

The infographic below looks at analysis by CIES Football Observatory showing the top flight leagues in Europe with the highest number of red cards per game for the season so far.

