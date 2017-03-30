Row erupts over Easter pensions

Income-based criteria for eligibility for the Easter bonus for pensioners were not set by this government but were agreed between the Christofias administration with the Troika in 2012, the labour ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry was responding to claims made by Akel-affiliated pensioners’ union Ekysy’s chief Costas Skarparis, who told Astra radio on Thursday morning that the government’s announcement of an Easter bonus was a “mockery”.

Skarparis claimed that the vast majority of low-income pensioners will not be eligible for the bonus, which the government announced on Wednesday.

According to the data at hand, he said, the lowest possible income for a retired couple is a total €751, and eligibility is capped at a joint monthly income of €750.

“There are more than 100,000 pensioners in Cyprus,” Skarparis said.

“The Easter bonus will be paid to 13.300 people, not 15.000, as the government claims.”

In a statement, the Labour ministry hit back at Skarparis, claiming he has “selective memory”.

“He is misleading pensioners because it suits him to forget that the eligibility cap for the Easter bonus was agreed with Troika representatives in November 2012 and introduced in the draft Memorandum of Understanding the Christofias government agreed with them,” the ministry said.

In reality, it added, not only has no pension or benefit to retirees been cut by the Anastasiades government, but, on the contrary, in May 2016, the government increased the low-income pension supplement from €150 to €170 per month.

Additionally, the government in 2016 ended the practice of counting the Easter bonus as part of pensioners’ income, which resulted in being eligible for it one year but not the next.

“This government has also reversed a decision by the Christofias government to reduce the poverty line, due to the general reduction in income,” the statement said.

“This decision has allowed all pensioners with total income under €10.324 to be eligible for the pension supplement, when the previous government’s decision would have lowered it to €8.276.”

One has to ask where Skarparis and Ekysy were when these things were happening, the ministry said.

“Based on data published recently by the Statistical Service, while the proportion of pensioners under the poverty line was 33.4 per cent in 2012, in 2015 it was 20.8 per cent,” the ministry argued.

“This data is part of the public domain and can be confirmed by anyone, contrary to Ekysy’s allegations which remain unfounded.”