Stunning cave art installation for Pafos2017

A STUNNING new art installation created in an ancient cave in Paphos by a renowned Japanese artist as part of the official Pafos2017 cultural capital programme has taken two weeks to put together and will be completed on Friday.

The unique installation is by Japanese artist, Chiharu Shiota, and has been completed in Fabrica Hill cave in Kato Paphos. It will be open to the public to view from April 8 and entrance is free.

The Fabrica Cave installation: “A Walk through the Line” is made entirely of red thread and took more than 12 days to complete. A dozen people worked on the project every day to complete the installation using a specific technique, said a spokesman for Pafos2017.

Chiharu Shiota is a Japanese performance and installation artist and she is best known for creating room-filling environments, which are simultaneously monumental and delicate. She belongs to a generation of young artists who have gained international attention in recent years for body-related art. Born in Osaka in 1972, she has been living and working in Berlin since 1996.

Shiota studied at the Seika University in Kyoto and at various art schools in Germany. While in Germany, she studied with Marina Abramović, who has been active for over three decades, and is described as the “grandmother of performance art.”

Shiota’s education at German art schools with Abramovic provides a key to her pictorial language that is oriented around performance and installation art of the 1970s, said a Pafos2017 spokesman.

“Marina Abramovic along with Ana Mendieta, Janine Antoni, Louise Bourgeois, Carolee Schneemann, and Rebecca Horn, are the forerunners of the performative installation art on which Shiota’s pictorial language builds.”

The installation is a collaboration between European Capital of Culture – Pafos2017 and the EU-Japan Fest Committee.

The installation is part of the Terra Mediterranea: in Action, a wider project involving a large number of artists from Cyprus and overseas. It is taking place in Nicosia and Paphos in April and includes a major contemporary art exhibition, an international conference and a series of parallel actions with the participation of a large number of artists from Cyprus and abroad.

Another event under the umbrella of project is an exhibition at Paphos Medieval Castle. Participating artists and theorists include: Ana Adamović, Tom Dale, Elina Ioannou, and Panayiotis Michael, in collaboration with Pascalle Burton, Isabel Carvalho, Peter Eramian, Erden Kosova, Flavia Malusardi, Iordanis Papadopoulos, Christopher Rey Pérez, Maria Petrides and Liv Strand, Erkan Özgen Alexandros Pissourios.

The event is free and will open on 8 April and run until 25 November.

Meanwhile, another exhibition will take place at Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre, associated with the Pierides Foundation [NIMAC] and opens on April 7. It will run until July 29 and then again from September 5 until November 25.

There are tens of artists taking part, including: Ana Adamović, Marwa Arsanios, Sofia Bempeza, Banu Cennetoğlu, Marianna Christofides, Kyriaki Costa, Βassam El Βaroni, Silvia Giambrone, Hackitectura, Lia Haraki, Elizabeth Hoak-Doering, Eleni Kamma, Serap Kanay, Nurtane Karagil, Mahmoud Khaled, Zissis Kotionis, Mona Marzouk and Panayiotis Michael , to name just a few.

Pafos2017 said: “The Terra Mediterranea: in Action project aims at detecting, investigating and presenting the reflections of contemporary artists on today’s universal landscape. This includes the economic, political, religious, and social environments, and also the crisis of identity, in particular, as viewed through “Mediterranean” eyes, from both a political and a poetic stance.”

The exhibition intends to illustrate how, in the current era of globalisation and the increased visibility of peripheral artistic activity, contemporary artists from the Mediterranean region and the international art scene, negotiate issues of history, memory and politics.

The exhibition includes a variety of presentational formats such as: visual works, performances, theoretical discussions, film screenings, talks, literature and poetry readings, public interventions and educational programmes.

For further information: www.pafos2017.eu