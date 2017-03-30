Victoria Bekham part of James Corden Carpool Karaoke

The 42-year-old fashion designer – who is best known as one of the Spice Girls – has returned to her musical roots, becoming the latest celebrity to share a car journey with popular TV host James Corden.

Victoria gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her appearance on the show via a video clip that has been widely circulated of herself inside James’ car.

The mother-of-four has, therefore, followed in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Madonna and Michelle Obama, all of whom have previously enjoyed memorable singalongs with James.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old TV host recently admitted he would love to bring the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment to the UK, revealing he has already held discussions with his bosses.

James admitted to being surprised by the success of the particular segment, in which he shares a car journey with some of the world’s most famous musicians – but said he is trying to bring the feature to his native UK.

He said: “It’s taken us all by surprise, the success, especially of that particular segment.

“But we do have some stuff planned this year – which might involve being in the UK.”

James said there are no concrete plans in place at the moment, but confessed he would love to see it happen.

He explained: “We’re talking about it now, really. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”

Prior to that, James revealed his ambition to make The Late, Late Show’ “sillier”.

The 38-year-old comic said he is keen to try new things with his popular nightly talk show.

He shared: “I’m always keen to try new things visually, with openings and sketches. I’d like to film the show somewhere else for a week.

“This is what I was writing just this morning. Visually better. More ambitious. And also sillier. Those three things.”