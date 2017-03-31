Ben Affleck completed first stint in rehab

The ‘Live By Night’ actor – who has Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner – revealed earlier this month he completed treatment for alcohol addiction, and is now working on staying “healthy” and being a “great role model” for his children.

A source told E! News: “He is in a good place. He is very focused on staying on track and being healthy.

“[He is] in therapy a few times a week in LA, [rehab] really helped him find perspective and get his priorities in order.

“He loves his kids more than anything and wants to be a great dad, a great role model.”

The news comes after Ben’s close friend and fellow actor Matt Damon said he “couldn’t be happier” with his new outlook on life now that he’s come out the other side of rehabilitation.

Matt said: “He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier. Jen’s working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ star said in an honest Facebook post earlier this month that he had undergone the treatment in order to be the “best father he can be”.

He wrote at the time: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

And the 44-year-old actor went on to admit he felt “lucky” to have his family and friends as well as ex Jennifer.

He added: “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”