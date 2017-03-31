Brides’ depictions speak of their experiences

History, culture and tradition sometimes come together to give art that extra push it needs to further evolve. Such is the case with the art intervention to be displayed at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia on Monday when the works of Argyris Constantinou will join the museum’s existing exhibition on brides.

Entitled Brides of Argyris Constantinou in dialogue with the Brides at the Leventis Museum, the display is a part of a series of events linked to the museum’s temporary exhibition Brides at the Leventis Musuem: Tradition and Fashion in Greece and Cyprus. Since its start in November, the temporary exhibition has also presented parallel events about brides. These have included tours, lectures, discussion and educational programmes. Constantinou’s visual exploration of the bride topic offers yet another fascinating approach to the theme.

His fascination with the theme of weddings and bridges has lasted for ten years. It all began when Constantinou was inspired by his parents’ wedding photographs. These photos brought back emotional memories from his childhood and so his journey to work with the theme in his art began.

The artist’s brides, rendered in painting with the unpretentiousness associated with the black and white range, trace views of wedding photographs from the period of 1920 to 1960 – the same period which the Brides at the Leventis Museum exhibition explores. Through the temporary exhibition and Constantinou’s art work, the historical facts of wedding gown fashion are brought to the forefront, along with social and economic parameters of the time.

The journey to create the artwork was long and also had an adventurous feel to it. During his ten-year quest to complete his bride project, Constantinou gathered wedding photographs from antique stores and markets which he then rendered in painting using Indian ink on paper or old cigarette packets. The specific arrangement of the composition leaves the leading role to the bride, who is dressed in white. Through a minimal use of chiaroscuro, the bride is distinguished from the groom who in terms of colour blends into the black background.

Through his approach, Constantinou does away with the identity of the bride and does not depict realistic faces. Instead he rather chooses to focus on the emotion-charged response the photographic depiction may have on the viewer.

Constantinou’s brides are the brides of reminiscence, of fate, on their own looking for the memory of their bridal gown and the bridal bouquet. They are brides wedded in a not-so romantic world because that was mandated by the period’s sociopolitical situation. They are those who had no choice but to borrow their wedding dress but also those who had their dresses designed in large fashion houses because times had changed and they could afford it.

A special introductory presentation and tour along the visual intervention will take place on Monday and the exhibition will remain open until the end of April.

Solo exhibition by Argyris Constantinou. Opens April 3 at 6.30pm until April 30. The Leventis Municipal Museum, 15-17 Hippocrates Street, Laiki Yitonia, Nicosia. Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-4.30pm. Tel: 22-661475