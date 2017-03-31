George Michael’s fans unable to visit grave

The ‘Outside’ hitmaker’s body was laid to rest in London’s Highgate Cemetery on Wednesday (29.03.17), three months after he was found dead from natural causes at the age of 53, in an intimate private funeral service, and while his devoted followers will have been hoping to pay their respects to the singer in the coming months, it has now emerged that will not be possible.

George was buried in the private West section of the facility, which is situated behind a brick wall and bushes, and only accessible during official guided tours, but the cemetery’s website confirmed the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer’s final resting place is not featured among those tourists can visit.

The recently-updated tour page on the site states under the notes section: “George Michael’s grave is not visited on the tour.”

It is believed George’s relatives were keen the plot did not become a tourist attraction.

The ‘Faith’ singer’s family confirmed his funeral had taken place on Wednesday and thanked fans for their kind messages.

A statement was released which said: “We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.”