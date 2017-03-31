Getting more familiar with the piano

Piano students, this is your chance to attend a masterclass with a very experienced and talented musician, when pianist Ivelina Ruseva will work with pianists as a group and on a one-to-one basis in Paphos.

Ruseva, from Bulgaria, started piano lessons at the age of seven. Just three years later she was accepted at the Veselin Stogianov music school in Ruse, Bulgaria. During her studies, she participated in many concerts and competitions for solo piano. In 1992 she graduated with honours and was accepted at the National Music Academy Pancho Vladigerov in Sofia.

She has been living in Paphos since 1999. She teaches piano and also takes part in various cultural events and concerts for solo piano and chamber music.

All those involved will have the chance to experience a musical group activity as well as receiving feedback on performance and ways to improve piano skills.

If you are interested in participating in the masterclass, contact Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos, where the event will take place on 70-002420 or info@technopolis20.com.

The cost for the group masterclass is €20 and there is a discount price for siblings.

Piano Masterclass

Masterclass with Ivelina Ruseva. April 8. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 10am-2pm. €20. Tel: 70-002420