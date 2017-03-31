Guaba voted 3rd best beach bar in the world by DJ Mag

British monthly magazine DJ Mag this week voted Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol the 19th best club in the world and 3rd best beach bar in the world for 2017.

Almost half a million voters deemed Cyprus the third best beach bar after Papaya in Croatia and Cavo Paradiso in Greece.

The popular bar which has the capacity to accommodate 5,000 clubbers rose five places from last year to the 19th best in the world. The best bar in the world according to the magazine which is dedicated to electronic dance music is Space Ibiza.

Commenting on what keeps Guaba so fresh year after year, the magazine says “the club is seasonal, and utilises the yearly refresh to make improvements and change the decorations,” adding that it offers Cyprus’ foremost clubbing experience.