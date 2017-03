Paphos police on Thursday arrested an Irish national in connection with the discovery of firearms at his Peyia home six days ago.

Reports said the 69-year-old refused to answer any questions.

He was arrested on Thursday at 10.30pm on a warrant issued after officers searched his home and found a loaded pistol and a silencer, a repeating sawed-off shotgun, and a crossbow.

The man was abroad at the time and the house was searched in the presence of his wife.