Lakkotrypis heading for Israel meetings

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis will depart for Tel Aviv on Sunday where he will participate in a meeting with energy ministers from Greece, Israel and Italy about the EastMed gas pipeline on Monday morning.

The meeting, which will conclude with a joint press conference will be held in the presence of the European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete.

According to a PIO statement the EastMed pipeline is a strategic project for the Eastern Mediterranean which aims to create a direct export route for gas supplies in the region to Europe.

A preliminary study determined the gas pipeline is both technically feasible and commercially viable. The study was carried out by project promoter IGI Poseidon and funded by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Lakkotrypis will return to Cyprus on April 4.