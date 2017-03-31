Meaning is in the eye of the art beholder

The art scene in Limassol will open the month of April with a solo exhibition entitled Allegories by Aristos Christoforou.

Allegories, which is Christoforou’s second solo exhibiton, will showcase selected works from series of works that are both completed and still ongoing. The work on display dates back to 2009 and also includes work to date.

Just as the work varies in when it was created, they also vary thematically. All in all, the exhibition brings the viewer face-to-face with five series of art work in one single entity. This enables the work to be viewed as a cohesive narrative and to also see the artist’s evolution through time. This journey is not one that the viewer will take alone, as the artist also took this trip back in time to gather his past projects together – a process that enabled him to perceive his body of work as a whole, digest it and go forward to continue to create his next projects.

An allegory, in this instance, is not just another word for a metaphor, it is a form of fiction that represents immaterial things as images. In these images that are under the same umbrella, Christoforou presents us with narratives which highlight the sentimental complexities of everyday experiences. The events touching the lives of those in the paintings are accompanied by agony, pathos and other elements that make us human. Some of these experiences may be something the artist lived through but, in the end, it is the viewer who really defines the story.

Christoforou holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University for the Creative Arts in Canterbury, Kent. He was involved in three group exhibitions during his time in Britain and he has also showcased his work in group displays in Cyprus. He also works as a tattoo artist and as an art teacher at the Photos Centre of Arts in Limassol.

Allegories

Solo exhibition by Aristos Christoforou. Opens April 1 at 7pm until April 8. Beat Pazar, Chatziloiso Michailide 20, Limassol. Monday-Sunday: 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm. Tel: 99-849560