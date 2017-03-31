A minute with Mikey boy Tattooer at Endangered Species tattoo in Nicosia and Rise and Shine tattoo club in Limassol

Where do you live?

I live in Limassol

Best childhood memory?

Going to the zoo with my dad in East Germany

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Favourite restaurant would be Kalimera India but my favourite food of all time is… hummus. I love hummus man. I dislike meat, meat is murder and all that hippy shit.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had apricots, almonds, bananas, toast, eggs and orange juice

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Don’t know really. A bit of both I guess. Perfect night would be friends, home cooked food and later drinks at a bar that the DJ just played Fugazi, Minor Threat and GG Allin.

Best book ever read?

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Love it because the whole book is like an insanity that makes sense. Take my word for it.

Favourite film of all time?

Suspiria by Dario Argento. Best soundtrack of all time, in the history of the universe.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Best holiday destination I’d say is Buenos Aires. I usually go in the summer and tattoo there for the month of August. Cool people, nice food, a lot of places to visit

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I am listening the album Parallel Lines by Blondie

What is always in your fridge?

Hummus man. Always. Homemade hummus allllll the timeeee

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I like the countryside. I have two rescue dogs and a rescue cat so a house in the countryside would give me the opportunity to rescue more animals.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Drinks with Richard Pryor. Definitely. I think it would be the funniest night of my life

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Die

What is your greatest fear?

I hate flying. Even though I travel to work abroad about 10 times a year I really do hate aeroplanes.

Tell me a joke…

Can’t think of any plus I always forget the punch line so I’m probably doing you a favour

See Mikey and other tattooists at the 4th Cyprus International Tattoo Convention on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Carob Mill restaurant in Limassol. Organisers promise the three-day event will be a festival of artwork as apart from the major attraction – ink – there will be live entertainment and music, as well as beverages, performance shows, body arts and much more. cyprustattooconvention.com