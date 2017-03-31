Paphos and Herzliya twinning ceremony complete

THE second part of the twinning of Paphos with Herzliya took place successfully in Israel on Thursday evening.

The event took place in the presence of Undersecretary to the President, Constantinos Petrides, the Israeli Tourism Minister, officials and numerous citizens.

Speaking at the official ceremony, the Mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos, stated that the relationship between Paphos and Herzliya aspires to be a unique model, and a pillar of friendship and cooperation between the two cities with different ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

“By merging forces and expertise in the fields of science, business and culture, local authorities from different countries in the region can contribute significantly to easing the long-standing conflict in the troubled region of Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East”, said Phedonos.

Mayor of Herzliya, Moshe Fadlon, referred to the friendship, cooperation and ties that have united the two neighbouring countries for years, and stressed the importance of twinning the two cities for the benefit of society.

“Through this twinning”, noted Fadlon, “we have to take and give a lot, paving roads and opening up perspectives at all levels and in all areas for our citizens.”

The trip is being hailed as historic for Paphos and was the second part of the official twinning of Paphos and Herzliya, the initial event saw a delegation from Israel visit Paphos in October last year.

Herzliya is well established in the field of technologies and Paphos municipality is hoping that collaboration between the two will focus on tourism and new technologies.

The Paphos delegation in Israel includes the chairman of the Cyprus Tourism Organisation, Angelos Loizou, vhairman of the Paphos chamber of commerce and industry, EVE, Andreas Dimitriadis, the Director of the Paphos regional board of tourism, Nassos Hadjigeorgiou, and a large group of Paphos businessmen, who had a series of meetings and contacts with their counterparts in Israel.

The delegation departed from Paphos airport aboard Ryan Air’s inaugural flight to Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, they will return to Paphos later on Friday.