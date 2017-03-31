Parliament approves president’s ombudsperson appointment

March 31st, 2017

In a tight vote, the contentious appointment of Maria Stylianou-Lottidou to the post of Ombudperson, was ratified by parliament on Friday.

Lottidou’s placement was voted by 24 MPs; 22 voted against, and 4 abstained.

The announcement of Lottidou, wife of one of the publishers of Kathimerini newspaper, as President Nicos Anastasiades’ nominee for the post, drew flak from opposition parties and various non-government organisations.

Detractors claimed Anastasiades’ pick was politically-driven, aiming to curry favour with a major publisher ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Others protested the passing over of the previous ombudsperson’s deputy, Aristos Tsiartas, who was said to have excelled in the post and deserved the nod more than Lottidou, who had no prior experience with the subject matter.

 

