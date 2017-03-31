Prison guard remanded for possession of drugs, firearm

The prison administration vowed to stamp out corruption on Friday, as a 38-year-old warden was remanded in custody for six days in Nicosia in connection with possession of drugs and a firearm.

In a written statement, the Central Prison administration said the suspect was the third guard arrested for possession of drugs.

“The prison administration has once more made its intention clear, that it will stamp out any corruption phenomenon inside the correctional facility,” the statement said.

The statement reiterated that the guard was caught after a tip to the administration, which immediately notified the drug squad.

Following a search of his vehicle, officers found around 2.5 grammes of cocaine, a pistol, and a precision scale.

The 38-year-old has been suspended.

“We reiterate our determination not to accept such behaviours and will display zero tolerance to any act of corruption,” the statement said.