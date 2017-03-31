Rain, isolated storms possible on weekend

Local showers and storms can be expected over the weekend, the Met service said, and there will be a slight drop in temperature on Saturday.

According to the Met service, Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy at times with local showers and isolated storms, mainly at lunchtime and the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday and rise again on Sunday.

Local rain and possibly storms should be expected on Friday evening, mainly in coastal areas.

There was also a chance of fog and low clouds, the Met service said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 8C inland, 11C on the coast, and 3C in higher areas.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear on Monday with localised clouds in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise further.