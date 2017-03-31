Russian Deputy FM reiterates Moscow’s firm support for Cyprus talks

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksey Meshkov on Friday reiterated Moscow’s firm support for Cyprus negotiations in Cyprus.

He was speaking after a meeting, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, with Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Alexandros Zenon.

Meshkov said that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has always taken into consideration the position of the Republic of Cyprus, when voting on relevant resolutions. He added that Moscow “will be around” when needed.

On his part, Zenon stressed that the Russian Federation is a key player regarding the Cyprus problem and other international issues, as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“We consider Russia a strategic partner of the EU and a partner in a number of international problems” such as Syria and the fight against terrorism,” he added.

In their statements, the two men said they also discussed bilateral relations, Cyprus-Russia cooperation in international fora and other issues of mutual interest.

Zenon said that they also examined issues of legal cooperation, trade, tourism, pending agreements and cooperation in international organizations and fora. They also reviewed the situation in Ukraine, EU-Russia relations, and the Cyprus Chairmanship of the Council of Europe.