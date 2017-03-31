UK donates €124,000 to CMP, offers to open its archives

The British government on Friday donated €124,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) and granted access to its archives for the period between 1963 and 1974 to assist in the committee’s task of locating burial sites.

The donation was made by the UK High Commissioner to Cyprus, Matthew Kidd, who visited the committee’s premises.

The CMP, Kidd said, was a specialised but a really important part of the settlement process because it related to people and memories.

The UK, he added, has been a long-standing supporter of the CMP’s work and it was a great pleasure to donate the money, which constituted the latest manifestation of the UK’s support to the CMP’s work.

CMP third-member, Paul-Henri Arni, said that committee was very grateful to the UK government for the donation which would mean a lot in helping the continuation of its work to help the families in both sides to end their ordeals.

He added that the British government had also granted access to its archives – including those of the British Bases in Cyprus – concerning missing persons for the period between 1963 and 1974. CMP researchers, he said, are expected to travel to the UK within the coming months to study the archival material, and more specifically, the archives of the British defence ministry.

The donation brings direct British financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €297,000 over the past ten years.

According to an announcement by the CMP, the donation will contribute to the committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years.

“So far, 750 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to the families for a dignified burial,” it said. It added that the CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the concerned families.