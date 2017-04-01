Cyprus to roll out smart sunbeds to help end ‘towel wars’ 

SUNBATHING in Cyprus is about to go up a few notches with the use of futuristic technology that could even help end the infamous ‘towel wars’ between German and British tourists, experts say.

This summer, municipal beaches in Cyprus will launch a pilot scheme, each rolling out ten ‘smart sunbeds’ fitted with artificial intelligence (AI), which tourists can sign up for when they book or when they arrive, if still available then.

The solar-powered sunbeds have been developed by a new Cypriot start-up, Iliosbeds, not only to improve the experience of tourists but to help municipalities to cut down on staff, and guard against employee theft, which has been an issue in some areas of the island over the past couple of years.

According to the manager of the start-up, Manolis Demetriou, the sunbeds will work with an app through mobile devices in the same way as Apple’s Siri or Amazon Echo’s Alexa, currently the leading AI as smart homes become more commonplace.

“Naturally, the AI in the Iliosbed app, who we’ve named Sol as it’s fairly universal, will have all the attributes of Siri and Alexa in that it will play whatever music you like and provide ongoing up-to-the-minute weather forecasts,” said Demetriou.

“But Sol is able to do so much more that will add to the tourist’s beach experience in Cyprus such as letting you know when it might be time to move the bed based on the changing position of the sun for instance”.

Demetriou said the AI combined with the ‘smart mattress’ on the sunbed can also tell someone their body temperature, when they are at risk from sunburn, and by analysing sweat, Sol can measure levels of dehydration and alcohol. The Iliosbed will also help tourists keep track of their weight on a daily basis for those who don’t want to overindulge.

“Sol has also been programmed to be civic-minded,” said Demetriou. “If you drop litter in the vicinity of the Iliosbed sensors, he, she, or any of the other 30-60 gender classifications now out there, if you prefer your AI to be politically correct, will give you a nudge in a low voice by asking you to make sure whatever it is you have dropped on the ground is not rubbish.”

Some of the other great features connected with the app, according to Demetriou, are that the Sol app can order you a drink from the nearest beach bar without having to walk to a kiosk or spend 15 minutes trying to flag down a waiter or waitress. Sol can also communicate in Greek on your behalf when your drink arrives if anything is amiss or even just to say thank you while there is no need to worry about taking cash to the beach as payment can be made through mobile scanning.

“Best of all, we think we have found the ultimate way to end the ‘towel wars’ between tourists. We’ve all read tabloid stories about how some European tourists place their towels on the best-placed sunbeds in advance or sometimes overnight, so others won’t take them,” said Demetriou.

“Well when the bed ‘becomes yours’ through the app, a little red light comes on at the top of your Iliosbed indicating that it’s taken and if anyone else sits there that doesn’t match your height, weight and voice recognition, Sol will simply ‘imposter shame’ them.”

Asked how this would work, Demetriou said Sol would switch to high volume automatically and keep repeating on a loop: “That sunbed is pre-booked, please step away from the sunbed”, in English and German mainly but the AI can be programmed to say it in all languages “just to be sure”, said Demetriou.

A source in the island’s committee on beaches said the new sunbeds would revolutionise the tourists experience in Cyprus while also helping municipalities with cost-cutting targets. Both he and Demetriou declined to reveal the cost of the pilot roll-out but said by the end of October, the local authorities involved would have a good idea whether the phenomenon could go islandwide by 2018. “I can’t see why we would not do this,” said the committee source. “Technology is moving forward all the time and Cyprus cannot afford to be left behind”.