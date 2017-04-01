Events islandwide to mark Eoka anniversary

A number of events are being held in all districts on Saturday to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the start of the Eoka struggle for independence in 1955.

President Nicos Anastasiades attended earlier in the day a service carried out at the Ayios Ioannis cathedral in Nicosia, and later on he is to attend a memorial service at the Imprisoned Graves, where he will also lay a wreath.

Greece’s Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, who arrived on the island especially as the representative of the Greek government, was also present at the service and will be at the memorial service.

President Anastasiades is to also attend an event held by the Association of the 1955-1959 Eoka Fighters at 4pm at the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria stadium in Nicosia.

Government officials attended events held all over the island.

April 1 will be commemorated with parades by students and veterans in a number of municipalities, honouring those who were killed in the struggle for independence or executed.