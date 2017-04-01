Girl injured in dog attack

Girl injured in dog attack

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with head injuries after she was attacked by a neighbour’s dog in a Nicosia park on Friday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.50pm when the girl, while at the park, was attacked by a dog, reportedly a Rottweiler, from a nearby house who had escaped his owner’s attention.

The girl suffered injuries to the head and ear and was first taken to the Nicosia general hospital where she had her wounds stitched, and then to the Makarios children’s hospital where she was kept for further treatment. The 11-year-old’s condition is not critical.

